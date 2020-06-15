Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji, And Kim Sae Ron Mark Next Chapter At New Agency With Stunning Profile Photos

Gold Medalist, a newly shaped leisure company that now homes Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji, Kim Sae Ron, and extra, has shared new profile pictures of its actors!

Take a look at the beautiful pictures beneath!

Kim Soo Hyun

Seo Ye Ji

Kim Sae Ron

Gold Medalist has additionally launched their 5 rookie actors. Discover out extra about them beneath!

Identify: Lee Bo Younger

Delivery date: June 1, 1996

Appearances: MeloMance’s “Story” MV, Sam Kim’s “When You Fall” MV, Jang Bum Joon’s “After You Depart Me” MV, Jeon Sang Keun’s “Love Is” MV

Identify: Kim Su Gyeom

Delivery date: December 3, 2001

Appearances: “Love Revolution” (broadcast date TBA)

Identify: Choi Hyun Wook

Delivery date: January 30, 2002

Appearances: Seasons 1-Three of “Actual: Time: Love,” “Pop Out Boy” (to premiere on June 25)

Identify: Kim Seung Ho

Delivery date: June 2, 2002

Appearances: N/A

Identify: Jo Seung Hee

Delivery date: September 24, 2002

Appearances: N/A

