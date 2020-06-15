Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji, And Kim Sae Ron Mark Next Chapter At New Agency With Stunning Profile Photos

Gold Medalist, a newly shaped leisure company that now homes Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji, Kim Sae Ron, and extra, has shared new profile pictures of its actors!
Kim Soo Hyun
Seo Ye Ji
Kim Sae Ron
Gold Medalist has additionally launched their 5 rookie actors. Discover out extra about them beneath!
Identify: Lee Bo Younger
Delivery date: June 1, 1996
Appearances: MeloMance’s “Story” MV, Sam Kim’s “When You Fall” MV, Jang Bum Joon’s “After You Depart Me” MV, Jeon Sang Keun’s “Love Is” MV
Identify: Kim Su Gyeom
Delivery date: December 3, 2001
Appearances: “Love Revolution” (broadcast date TBA)
Identify: Choi Hyun Wook
Delivery date: January 30, 2002
Appearances: Seasons 1-Three of “Actual: Time: Love,” “Pop Out Boy” (to premiere on June 25)
Identify: Kim Seung Ho
Delivery date: June 2, 2002
Appearances: N/A
Identify: Jo Seung Hee
Delivery date: September 24, 2002
Appearances: N/A
