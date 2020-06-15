General News

Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji, And Kim Sae Ron Mark Next Chapter At New Agency With Stunning Profile Photos

June 15, 2020
1 Min Read

Gold Medalist, a newly shaped leisure company that now homes Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji, Kim Sae Ron, and extra, has shared new profile pictures of its actors!

Take a look at the beautiful pictures beneath!

Kim Soo Hyun

Seo Ye Ji

Kim Sae Ron

Gold Medalist has additionally launched their 5 rookie actors. Discover out extra about them beneath!

Identify: Lee Bo Younger

Delivery date: June 1, 1996

Appearances: MeloMance’s “Story” MV, Sam Kim’s “When You Fall” MV, Jang Bum Joon’s “After You Depart Me” MV, Jeon Sang Keun’s “Love Is” MV

Identify: Kim Su Gyeom

Delivery date: December 3, 2001

Appearances: “Love Revolution” (broadcast date TBA)

Identify: Choi Hyun Wook

Delivery date: January 30, 2002

Appearances: Seasons 1-Three of “Actual: Time: Love,” “Pop Out Boy” (to premiere on June 25)

Identify: Kim Seung Ho

Delivery date: June 2, 2002

Appearances: N/A

Identify: Jo Seung Hee

Delivery date: September 24, 2002

Appearances: N/A

Supply (1)

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment