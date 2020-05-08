Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji, And More Attend 1st Script Reading For Upcoming tvN Romance Drama

tvN’s upcoming drama “Psycho However It’s Okay” (working title) has shared pictures from its first desk learn!

Described as a “therapeutic romance that resembles a storybook fantasy,” “Psycho However It’s Okay” will inform the story of a group well being employee at a psychiatric ward who doesn’t have time for love and a storybook author who has by no means recognized love. After assembly each other, the 2 slowly start to heal one another’s emotional wounds.

On Might 8, tvN launched pictures of stars Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji, Oh Jung Se, Park Gyu Younger, Kim Joo Heon, Kim Chang Wan, Kim Mi Kyung, Jang Younger Nam, Lee Eol, Kang Ki Doong, Park Jin Joo, and fromis_9’s Jang Gyuri attending the drama’s first script studying.

Director Park Shin Woo kicked off the desk learn by declaring, “For this drama, I’ll do my utmost to assist every of the actors be capable to convey his or her character to life freely and creatively. I’d prefer it to be a drama that all of us create collectively.”

Based on these current on the studying, Kim Soo Hyun impressed everybody along with his understated efficiency because the lonely protagonist Moon Kang Tae, who turned the breadwinner of his household at an early age after he and his brother misplaced their dad and mom. Main woman Seo Ye Ji additionally reportedly captivated everybody together with her convincing transformation into Go Moon Younger, a profitable youngsters’s guide writer who suffers from delinquent character dysfunction.

The producers of “Psycho However It’s Okay” commented, “It was a script studying stuffed with laughter and heart-fluttering romantic stress, as a result of nice appearing of the solid, who absolutely performed up the charms of their eccentric characters. All the solid and crew are working laborious on filming, so please present quite a lot of anticipation for the drama.”

tvN additionally launched a behind-the-scenes video of the studying, wherein Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji introduce their respective characters and supply viewers a sneak peek of their passionate appearing. The video additionally introduces viewers to actor Oh Jung Se, who might be enjoying Moon Sang Tae—Moon Kang Tae’s autistic older brother and an enormous fan of Go Moon Younger’s books—and actress Park Gyu Younger, who might be enjoying psychiatric nurse Nam Joo Ri.

“Psycho However It’s Okay” is at the moment scheduled to premiere in June, following the conclusion of tvN’s new drama “When My Love Blooms.”

Within the meantime, try the brand new behind-the-scenes clip from the script studying beneath!

