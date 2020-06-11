Kim Soo Hyun Talks About Returning With 1st Lead Drama Role Since Military Service, “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay” Cast Describes Working Collectively, And More

The solid of “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” talked about engaged on set collectively and extra!

“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” is a “barely unusual romantic comedy” with Kim Soo Hyun enjoying Moon Kang Tae, a group well being employee at a psychiatric ward, and Website positioning Ye Ji enjoying Go Moon Younger, a youngsters’s storybook author with delinquent persona dysfunction. A press convention for the tvN drama was held on June 10, that includes Director Park Shin Woo and actors Kim Soo Hyun, Website positioning Ye Ji, Oh Jung Se, and Park Gyu Younger.

The drama contains fantasy components and options well-known fairy tales similar to “The Crimson Footwear” and “Bluebeard,” in addition to tales for adults that have been made only for the present. Director Park Shin Woo stated, “The feminine lead character is a author of merciless fairy tales. The drama is just like such fairy tales in that they each blur the excellence between regular and irregular, and customary sense and senselessness.”

He went on to say that he thinks that everybody on this planet is a bit loopy, and that the drama will give folks the chance to replicate on themselves. “The core message of the drama is, ‘You need to take a look at folks as they’re,’” he stated.

Kim Soo Hyun is making his return together with his first starring function in a drama since he was discharged from the navy. When requested if he’s modified after experiencing navy life, Kim Soo Hyun stated, “I went to the navy late in life. That was actually advantageous for me. It felt a bit like a break, and most significantly, my bodily stamina improved. That provides me a bit extra freedom. There are nonetheless issues I’m missing in relation to performing, however I believe that these facets make up for that so much.”

“On the identical time, I’ve additionally turn out to be extra nervous,” he continued. “That is my first time doing this sort of factor in such a protracted whereas. I even really feel awkward holding a mic.”

Somebody commented that his attractiveness haven’t modified in any respect, and Kim Soo Hyun joked in reply, “I’m taking a whole lot of nutritional vitamins, and I’m grateful since you edit my pictures properly.”

When requested about casting Kim Soo Hyun, Director Park Shin Woo stated, “What particular cause would I have to solid Kim Soo Hyun? Do I even have to say?”

Kim Soo Hyun shared that the title of the drama had caught his eye (the literal Korean title of the present is “I’m Psycho however It’s Okay”). He additionally stated, “The character Moon Kang Tae has been harm so much, and I needed to resonate with folks by conveying his ache.” He stated, “I’m going to do job of explaining his therapeutic course of.”

Website positioning Ye Ji was requested to explain her character Go Moon Younger as a form, and she or he selected the phrases “chopping” and “sharp.” She stated, “She’s a chilly particular person with no empathy, however no matter what number of scars she has, she’s very defensive.”

She defined that whereas Go Moon Younger spends a whole lot of time making herself look good, it’s a way of self-defence reasonably than her being ostentatious. She stated, “I consider it as a form of armor; she’s saying to others, ‘That is the kind of particular person I’m, so be quiet. Don’t converse to me.’”

Kim Soo Hyun stated about starring alongside Website positioning Ye Ji, “We really feel very snug with one another usually, however when she’s performing in entrance of the digital camera, it’s like Go Moon Younger instantly comes out. I get goosebumps.” He added, “I obtain vitality from her in that method and really feel enormously motivated by her.”

Website positioning Ye Ji commented, “As he simply stated, we’re very snug collectively, however when he begins performing, he will get extremely targeted. It’s made me assume, ‘That’s why he’s ‘The Kim Soo Hyun,’ and he’s a terrific assist to me.”

Oh Jung Se performs the function of Moon Sang Tae, who’s a really gifted illustrator on the autism spectrum, whereas Park Gyu Younger performs Nam Joo Ri, a nurse with a one-sided crush on Moon Kang Tae. Park Gyu Younger shared, “I’m comfortable to be working along with senior actors that I love.”

Forward of the premiere, many drama followers have been excited to see Kim Soo Hyun and Oh Jung Se play brothers. Oh Jung Se stated that whereas he’d been anticipating filming to be troublesome, he ended up experiencing a whole lot of feelings naturally.

“Whereas saying my traces, I ended up saying the phrase ‘hyung,’” defined Oh Jung Se, referring to a time period utilized by a person in direction of an older brother or male pal. “Psychologically, Moon Sang Tae’s youthful brother is sort of a hyung to him,” he stated. “I’ve skilled a whole lot of feelings and I’m considering of him as a hyung.”

Kim Soo Hyun additionally stated, “We have been actually shy with one another at first, however after working collectively on set, one thing constructed up between us even although we weren’t speaking to one another so much, since he’s actually witty and enjoyable.”

“After I heard in regards to the present, the director, and the solid, I believed to myself, ‘That is already all set,” added Kim Soo Hyun. “I’m working laborious with the intention of simply observing what’s already good.”

He additionally stated, “I hope that we’ll get viewership scores of 15 %. Park Shin Woo will make that occur.”

“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” premieres on June 20.

