Kim Soo Hyun Thanks FTISLAND’s Lee Hong Ki For His Support From The Military

Kim Soo Hyun has obtained a particular present from FTISLAND’s Lee Hong Ki!

On July 7, Kim Soo Hyun shared a sequence of photographs of himself posing in entrance of a meals truck gifted by Lee Hong Ki. In his Instagram posts, Kim Soo Hyun makes use of hashtags to thank Lee Hong Ki for the present. The meals truck banner reads, “Soldier Lee Hong Ki is supporting the lovable Kim Soo Hyun and the drama ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay.’” One other banner additionally reads, “Soldier Lee Hong Ki is treating! Please take excellent care of our Soo Hyun hyung.”

Lee Hong Ki enlisted within the army in September 2019 as an lively obligation soldier. Beforehand, Kim Soo Hyun confirmed assist for Lee Hong Ki’s musical previous to his enlistment, and the 2 are recognized to be shut bowling buddies.

“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” is a rom-com drama a couple of fairy story romance. Kim Soo Hyun stars as Moon Kang Tae, a neighborhood well being employee who doesn’t have time for love.

Ready for the subsequent episode of Kim Soo Hyun’s new drama? Within the meantime, watch Kim Soo Hyun in “The Producers” beneath:

