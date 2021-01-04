Kim Soo Hyun Turns Down Role In Thriller Drama

On January 4, Kim Soo Hyun’s company Gold Medalist Leisure confirmed that the actor is not going to be becoming a member of the solid of upcoming Netflix authentic collection “Finger” (working title).

“Finger” was one of many casting affords he had obtained, as confirmed by his company final November. He had reportedly been in talks to star as the primary character, a well-known inside designer that can be a sociopathic assassin.

“Finger” shall be directed by Jung Ji Woo, who has labored on movies together with “Tune in for Love,” “Coronary heart Blackened,” and “Eungyo.”

Gold Medalist Leisure shared, “[Kim Soo Hyun] is presently reviewing a number of affords as his subsequent undertaking.”

