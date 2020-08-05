Kim Sun Ah Sends Sweet Gift To Cheer On “My Lovely Sam Quickly” Co-Star Lee Ah Hyun

Kim Sun Ah despatched her “My Lovely Sam Quickly” co-star a considerate present!

On August 3, Lee Ah Hyun took to Instagram to thank Kim Sun Ah for sending a espresso truck to the set of Lee Ah Hyun’s ongoing KBS1 drama “Sensible Heritage.”

Lee Ah Hyun shared a photograph of the “Sensible Heritage” solid in entrance of the truck in addition to a selfie to point out off her espresso. She wrote within the caption, “Thanks, Sun Ah! This was an actual shock!! Our actors and workers members all had a pleasant drink, because of you!”

Together with some tags, she added, “Grateful for our true friendship. There are such a lot of issues on the espresso truck menu!”

Kim Sun Ah and Lee Ah Hyun beforehand labored collectively within the fashionable 2005 MBC drama “My Lovely Sam Quickly,” which reached 49.1 p.c viewership for its finale.

Lee Ah Hyun’s present drama “Sensible Heritage” airs on weekdays at 8:30 p.m. KST.

