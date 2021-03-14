Kim Sung Cheol Warms Up To Song Joong Ki In His Special Appearance On “Vincenzo”

tvN’s “Vincenzo” has shared new stills forward of tonight’s episode!

“Vincenzo” stars Song Joong Ki as Vincenzo Cassano, an Italian lawyer and Mafia consigliere who’s of Korean descent, however was adopted by an Italian household at a younger age. When he strikes again to Korea on account of a battle inside his group, he winds up crossing paths with sharp-tongued lawyer Hong Cha Younger (Jeon Yeo Bin). Collectively, they be part of forces in utilizing villainous strategies to take down villains who can’t be punished by the court docket of regulation.

Spoilers

In the earlier episode, Vincenzo and Jeon Yeo Bin teamed as much as win the case by focusing on their enemies. After gaining management over the manager board members of Babel Prescription drugs, who had tried to border the victims for the incident, Vincenzo submitted the conclusive proof he had obtained. Hong Cha Younger then introduced ahead Kim Yeo Gained (Yoo Yeon) as a witness and upended the court docket when she proved that the opposing witness, Kim Yeo Gained’s husband Gil Jong Moon (Hong Website positioning Joon), had dedicated perjury.

In the meantime, Geumga Plaza as soon as once more grew to become at risk of being demolished. Though Vincenzo sought to provide you with a brand new plan, the enraged tenants took issues into their very own fingers, thrilling viewers with loads of shocking and comedic moments.

New stills present an attention-grabbing flip of occasions for Vincenzo, who sits dashingly atop a white horse. In the next stills, he meets the mysterious younger man Hwang Min Sung (Kim Sung Cheol) for the primary time. When Vincenzo leans in to repair his collar, Hwang Min Sung’s face twists in shock as he seems down abashedly.

Recognized for carrying completely fitted and cleanly pressed fits, Vincenzo’s extra informal look additionally sparks questions. Sitting throughout from Hwang Min Sung, he smiles warmly whereas sporting a knitted beanie and blue sweater. Hwang Min Sung seems to have warmed as much as him, leaning in with a vivid smile as he engages Vincenzo in dialog. It stays to be seen how their budding friendship will have an effect on his plan to exterminate villains.

The drama’s manufacturing group commented, “In at the moment’s episode, Kim Sung Cheol will make a particular look and create distinctive chemistry along with Song Joong Ki. Having heard rumors of gold, the Geumga Plaza household can even begin appearing in another way, throwing wrenches into Vincenzo’s plans.”

The subsequent episode of “Vincenzo” airs on March 14 at 9 p.m. KST.

Supply (1)