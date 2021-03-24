Kim Tae Ri Shares What She’s Been Up To, What It’s Like Living With Her Cats, And More

Kim Tae Ri seems highly effective and stylish for the duvet of Dazed journal!

Throughout the picture shoot, the actress posed in varied refined and fashionable outfits whereas carrying dazzling jewellery from Tiffany & Co.

Within the interview that adopted the picture shoot, Kim Tae Ri gave an replace on what she’s been doing lately. She shared, “I’ve been capturing movies, and a few days like at present, I take part in pictorials and movie commercials. I ensure that to eat nicely, and I additionally feed my cats when it’s time for them to eat.”

When the interviewer requested if she has one cat, Kim Tae Ri answered she truly has three. The interviewer pointed they have to shed so much, and laughing heartily, the actress commented, “You need to suppose that fur is like air. It’s wonderful for me to reside with them as a result of my bronchial tubes are wonderful, but when yours should not, then it’s best to think twice [about getting cats].”

The interviewer identified spring is now right here and requested if Kim Tae Ri went someplace particular not too long ago. The actress replied, “Wonderful mud is on the rise once more. I didn’t go anyplace. I’ve a whole lot of free time lately, so I give it some thought each time. ‘Oh, I don’t have something subsequent week. I’ll go on a visit then.’” Chuckling, she added, “Possibly it’s due to inertia, however each time I attempt to go someplace, I hold hesitating. Apart from, I’ve contracts right here and there, so I’ve to watch out.”

