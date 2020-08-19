Kim Tae Ri, Song Joong Ki, And More Are Ready For Adventure In “Area Sweepers” Film Poster

The upcoming movie “Area Sweepers” is rising pleasure by sharing a personality poster of its stars!

“Area Sweepers” is ready within the yr 2092 and follows the crew of an area junk collector ship referred to as The Victory. After they discover a humanoid robotic named Dorothy that’s additionally a weapon of mass destruction, they become involved in a harmful enterprise deal. Its star-studded solid contains Song Joong Ki, Kim Tae Ri, Jin Seon Kyu, Yoo Hae Jin, and extra, and the movie is helmed by “A Werewolf Boy” director Jo Sung Hee.

On August 18, a singular character poster was shared of the principle solid, which highlights their teamwork because the crew of The Victory.

Kim Tae Ri has taken the function of the captain of The Victory, and he or she appears charismatic and highly effective as she wields a big laser gun. Song Joong Ki, who performs the pilot of the ship, wears an aviator jacket and pilot’s gloves as he appears straight forward.

Jin Seon Kyu performs Tiger Park, the engineer who’s accountable for the guts of the ship: its engine. Lastly, the poster options the harpooning robotic Opdongie, who was dropped at life by Yoo Hae Jin via movement seize expertise.

“Area Sweepers” hits theaters in Korea on September 23.

