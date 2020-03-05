Kim Tate in shock arrest – is she leaving Emmerdale for good?

The tables had been turned on Kim Tate (Claire King) in Emmerdale when the cocky queen of Residence Farm was arrested for hiring a hitman to bump off Graham Foster.

Whereas the true killer, Pierce Harris, is behind bars having confessed all, Kim might nonetheless face jail if she’s accomplished for conspiracy to homicide, so what does this imply for her future in the village? And who tipped off the police about her evil association?

It appeared calculating Kim had shut down Andrea Tate’s risk to reveal her on Wednesday 4th March, as she left her daughter-in-law quaking in her boots if she adopted by way of on her warning to disclose all to the cops.

Andrea performed soiled by issuing estranged husband Jamie Tate the ultimatum of purchasing his murderous mom or by no means see his daughter Millie once more. Kim was having none of it and reminded Andrea who was boss in a chilling confrontation, however the smug smile fell from her face on the finish of the episode when the cops arrived and carted her off on suspicion of conspiracy to murdering her late husband.

Kim’s been in some scrapes in her time and often manages to dodge her approach out, however she’s bang to rights and should pull all method of strings to get herself off this explicit hook.

Does this imply she’ll be left rotting in jail? Certainly we might’ve heard if the long-lasting conniver was leaving the present, though Emmerdale are more and more favouring the shock on-air twist with no prior warning or publicity, as they did with Pierce’s return.

Kim is confirmed as nonetheless being round subsequent week, with spoilers teasing Andrea having to play soiled to get the reality out of her monster-in-law. Will the dangerous lady change Marlon Dingle as the subsequent villager solely to be seen on visiting day?

The opposite massive query after the arrest cliffhanger is who instructed the police about Kim? It actually wasn’t loyal Jamie, and Andrea was left resigned to being crushed by the bitch as she confided in Rhona Goskirk in regards to the hit. Rhona then knowledgeable Marlon, who fumed at discovering one more native sat again and watched him be framed for the killing however didn’t appear in involving the authorities.

Was it Rhona wanting justice for her useless lover by punishing his enemies? Or was it Kim’s sidekick Al Chapman, who lied he had carried out the hit to cowl his tracks? It could be fairly a twist if he did the soiled on his confederate and threw her beneath the bus.

We’re holding out hope it was Andrea in any case, as her flash of feistiness in standing as much as the poisonous Tates hinted on the potential for a personality that also feels underused. Perhaps killing Tip the canine the evening Graham died triggered her darkish facet and she’s shaping as much as be a match for merciless Kim…

