Kim Tate secretly sets up Andrea in surprise Emmerdale twist

Everyone knows the golden rule of Emmerdale – by no means underestimate Kim Tate (Claire King), and don’t try to get the higher of her. Sadly, it seems not everyone seems to be conscious of the edict, which is unhealthy information for Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale) who’s about to be taught her try at taking down her mother-in-law is about to blow up in her face.

Monday 16th March’s episode noticed Andrea group up with charming Take A Vow consumer Nick, a good-looking lawyer who struck up a suspiciously shut bond with the marriage planner, to secretly movie her monstrous mother-in-law admit to planning late husband Graham Foster’s homicide.

Assured by Nick this might be sufficient to thwart Kim’s case to win custody of Andrea’s little woman Millie, the recording went forward seemingly as deliberate. The frisson of pleasure even pushed Andrea and Nick right into a steamy kiss, but it surely was all an act because the good-looking lawyer later dropped by Dwelling Farm to gather his money from Kim, who it turned out has been pulling his strings all alongside.

Kim talons twirled her imaginary moustache as she gleefully deliberate how she’d inform Andrea she had been stitched up earlier than destroying her life, beginning together with her and son Jamie taking Millie.

Nevertheless, all shouldn’t be misplaced for defeated Andrea as later in the week, she confesses all to Jamie about what Kim has been up to, and the vexed vet decides to disown his deceitful mom for her murderous intentions.

Shifting out of Dwelling Farm, Jamie orders his miffed mum to keep away from him and her valuable granddaughter – so does this imply Andrea has received the grudge match in spite of everything?

Don’t guess on it – calculating Kim will little question be plotting her subsequent transfer, and it’s sure to contain all types of skulduggery. What did we inform you about that golden rule…?

Go to our devoted Emmerdale web page for all the most recent information, interviews and spoilers. In the event you’re on the lookout for extra to observe take a look at our TV information.