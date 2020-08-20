Kim Won Hae And 14 Other Participants Of Theatrical Production Test Positive For COVID-19

On August 20, Kim Won Hae’s company SSGG Firm revealed that the actor has examined constructive for COVID-19.

The day before today, it was introduced that KBS’s “To All of the Guys Who Liked Me” halted filming after actor Web optimization Sung Jong examined constructive for COVID-19. Heo Dong Won, who’s performing in KBS’s upcoming drama “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” in addition to the play “Jjamppong” (literal title) with Web optimization Sung Jong, additionally examined constructive for COVID-19 earlier right now.

Kim Won Hae’s company introduced, “After a solid member of the play ‘Jjamppong,’ which Kim Won Hae was to star in, examined constructive for COVID-19, Kim Won Hae was not recognized as a candidate to be examined. Nonetheless, simply in case, he acquired a take a look at on August 19 and entered self-quarantine.”

They continued, “On the afternoon of August 20, Kim Won Hae was confirmed constructive, and following the take a look at consequence, we canceled all of his scheduled actions. In accordance with the rules set by the Korea Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention (KCDC), he’s presently in self-quarantine, and he shall be transferred to a hospital as soon as a sickbed is secured.”

The company continued, “We’ve additionally instantly shared the scenario surrounding the examination and the constructive take a look at consequence with Kim Won Hae’s play “Jjamppong” in order that they will additionally take follow-up measures.” Lastly, SSGG Firm added, “Kim Won Hae’s supervisor, who carried out his scheduled actions collectively, additionally acquired a take a look at on the identical day, and the supervisor was knowledgeable that he had examined destructive.”

Following information that a number of actors had examined constructive for COVID-19, the manufacturing firm for the play “Jjamppong” launched an official assertion. The total assertion is offered under:

Howdy. That is Theater Firm San. On August 19, one of many individuals of our play examined constructive for COVID-19, so all of the individuals are in self-quarantine after being examined for COVID-19. A portion of the take a look at outcomes for COVID-19 have come out right now, so we’re sharing the theater firm’s scenario. Instantly after confirming the case on August 19, we shared an inventory of the theater firm’s members and the place they have been with illness prevention officers, and all of the individuals who got here in touch [with the infected individual] have been ready in self-quarantine after being examined. The present take a look at outcomes reveal that out of the 39 complete individuals, 15 are confirmed circumstances, seven have examined destructive, and 19 are on standby to be examined or are ready for his or her outcomes. In accordance with directions from illness prevention officers, the present confirmed people shall be transferred and perform further checks, and the remaining folks shall be in self-quarantine and watching their state in accordance with the tips set by the authorities. The apply rooms (positioned in Daehangno and Hansung College) and the theater (positioned in Hansung College) are presently closed, and we’ve handed over this info to the native illness prevention administration workplace. We’ve knowledgeable you of the occasions which have occurred till now, and Theater Firm San wish to sincerely apologize to everybody together with the tradition and humanities neighborhood for this unintended scenario. We’d additionally like to tell you that we’ll proceed to comply with KCDC tips. In accordance with the rules, we’ll proceed to share updates on further info. Thanks.

We want Kim Won Hae and all individuals who’ve examined constructive a speedy full restoration.

Supply (1) (2)