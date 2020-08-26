Kim Won Hae’s Agency Shares Update On His COVID-19 Treatment And Safety Measures Taken For Employees

Kim Won Hae’s company has shared an replace on the actor’s well being and remedy course of since testing optimistic for COVID-19.

Kim Won Hae had been engaged on the play “Jjamppong” (literal title) with Web optimization Sung Jong, who had examined optimistic for COVID-19 on August 19. The following day, SSGG Firm confirmed that Kim Won Hae had additionally examined optimistic. All of his scheduled actions, together with filming for KBS’s new drama “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol,” had been cancelled.

On August 26, the company shared an replace on how the actor is doing as they defined, “Kim Won Hae is presently receiving remedy in a quarantined medical facility, and he’s doing properly.”

The company added, “Kim Won Hae’s on-site supervisor additionally bought examined, and his outcomes got here again destructive. The supervisor will quarantine for 2 weeks after which get examined as soon as extra to make certain. All of our places of work and autos have been disinfected, and all of our staff are presently working from residence.”

They concluded by stating, “We sincerely apologize for inflicting a lot concern, and we are going to do our greatest to make sure that Kim Won Hae has a full restoration.”

We want Kim Won Hae all the perfect in his restoration and hope to listen to extra excellent news from him quickly!

Supply (1)

High photograph credit: Xportsnews.