Kim Woo Bin Launches Official Instagram Account

November 26, 2020
Kim Woo Bin is now on Instagram!

On November 26, the actor posted a photograph of himself with the straightforward caption, “Hi there, that is Kim Woo Bin.”

AM Leisure confirmed the validity of his account by their official Instagram. The company wrote, “We’re sharing joyful information. Woo Bin lastly opened an official Instagram account immediately! Come go to rather a lot and work together extra carefully with Woo Bin.”

Observe Kim Woo Bin on Instagram right here!

Watch Kim Woo Bin within the drama “Uncontrollably Fond“:

Watch Now

