Kim Woo Seok And Kim Yo Han Thrill X1 Fans With Cute Photos Of Their Reunion

February 27, 2021
The friendship between UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok and WEi’s Kim Yo Han continues to be going robust!

On February 26, Kim Woo Seok revealed on Twitter that he had frolicked together with his former X1 bandmate behind the scenes of KBS’s “Music Financial institution,” the place each he and WEi carried out their newest title tracks on Friday.

Sharing two cute images from their reunion backstage, Kim Woo Seok wrote, “Spending ‘Music Financial institution’ along with my dongsaeng immediately as nicely.”

Watch Kim Woo Seok’s and Kim Yo Han’s performances on the newest episode of “Music Financial institution” under!

