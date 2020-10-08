Kim Woo Seok And Lee Eun Sang To Release Surprise Duet Together

Former X1 groupmates Kim Woo Seok and Lee Eun Sang are collaborating collectively on a brand new mission!

On October 7, each Kim Woo Seok and Lee Eun Sang shared images of the 2 hanging out on their private Instagram accounts. Followers have been fast to note that the duo had written “201014” within the caption, hinting at a doable collaboration.

On October 8 KST, it was confirmed that the 2 can be releasing a duet collectively. It will likely be launched as a digital single on October 14 at 6 p.m. KST.

Kim Woo Seok is a member of UP10TION who debuted as a part of X1 after his look on “Produce X 101.” He’s presently lively as an actor, starring within the net drama “Twenty Twenty,” and solo artist, releasing his first solo album “1st Need [Greed]” in Might.

Lee Eun Sang additionally debuted as a member of X1 and is presently lively as a solo artist. In August, he launched his first solo album, “Lovely Scar.”

