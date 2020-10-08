General News

Kim Woo Seok And Lee Eun Sang To Release Surprise Duet Together

October 8, 2020
Former X1 groupmates Kim Woo Seok and Lee Eun Sang are collaborating collectively on a brand new mission!

On October 7, each Kim Woo Seok and Lee Eun Sang shared images of the 2 hanging out on their private Instagram accounts. Followers have been fast to note that the duo had written “201014” within the caption, hinting at a doable collaboration.

On October 8 KST, it was confirmed that the 2 can be releasing a duet collectively. It will likely be launched as a digital single on October 14 at 6 p.m. KST.

Kim Woo Seok is a member of UP10TION who debuted as a part of X1 after his look on “Produce X 101.” He’s presently lively as an actor, starring within the net drama “Twenty Twenty,” and solo artist, releasing his first solo album “1st Need [Greed]” in Might.

Lee Eun Sang additionally debuted as a member of X1 and is presently lively as a solo artist. In August, he launched his first solo album, “Lovely Scar.”

