General News

Kim Woo Seok Confirmed To Make February Comeback

January 18, 2021
1 Min Read

UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok is making his return in February!

On January 18, TOP Media introduced that Kim Woo Seok’s solo comeback will happen in February.

Beforehand, a supply from TOP Media had acknowledged that he could be returning in January, however the comeback is now set for February.

Kim Woo Seok made his solo debut with “Pink Moon” in Might 2020. In 2020, he appeared on selection packages like “Canines Are Unimaginable,” “Stars’ High Recipe at Enjoyable-Staurant,” and extra. He made his appearing debut that yr as effectively with a number one position in JTBC’s “Twenty-Twenty.”

Watch Kim Woo Seok on the”2020 Idol Star Canine-agility Championships – Chuseok Particular” right here:

Watch Now

Supply (1)

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.