Kim Woo Seok, Lee Jin Hyuk, Kim Jae Hwan, And Jeong Sewoon Confirmed For New Variety Show

Kim Woo Seok, Lee Jin Hyuk, Kim Jae Hwan, and Jeong Sewoon shall be becoming a member of a brand new selection present collectively!

On June 23, SPOTV Information reported that Kim Woo Seok, Lee Jin Hyuk, Kim Jae Hwan, and Jeong Sewoon can be becoming a member of the brand new idol selection program “Boys’ Thoughts Camp” (working title), which is scheduled to broadcast by means of over-the-top (OTT) platform WAVVE in August.

In response to the stories, a consultant of SM C&C Studio shared on June 26, “Kim Jae Hwan, Jung Sewoon, Kim Woo Seok, and Lee Jin Hyuk have been confirmed to star on ‘Boys’ Thoughts Camp,’ they usually started filming immediately.”

Hosted by Defconn, “Boys’ Thoughts Camp” shall be a therapeutic program that may examine the idols’ psychological states following their aggressive auditions and hectic promotions. Along with a various curriculum ready to strengthen and heal their hearts in order that the 4 idols can proceed to advertise in good well being, the present will assist the idols develop robust mentalities.

Beforehand, Kim Jae Hwan and Jeong Sewoon auditioned on “Produce 101 Season 2” in 2017, and UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok and Lee Jin Hyuk auditioned on “Produce X 101” in 2019.

Kim Jae Hwan and Jeong Sewoon each attended Howon College to check sensible music, and the 2 artists have continued to take part on selection exhibits and promote actively with their self-composed songs. Kim Woo Seok and Lee Jin Hyuk, who each debuted as members of UP10TION in 2015, have just lately promoted as solo artists and appeared on music exhibits, selection exhibits, dramas, and extra.

The upcoming selection present will permit these 4 idols, who’re across the similar age and share many similarities, to debate their ideas and issues and construct an in depth friendship whereas checking in on their psychological well-being.

“Boys’ Thoughts Camp” shall be WAVVE’s second unique selection present following “Stage Up Irene X Seulgi Mission.” The printed schedule has but to be finalized.

