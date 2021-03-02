Kim Woo Seok Shares His Thoughts On Making His Own Songs, His School Days, And More

UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok lately shot a pictorial for the journal W Korea!

Within the accompanying interview, the idol talked about numerous matters, together with music, his faculty days, and his path to turning into a singer.

Kim Woo Seok has launched two solo albums to this point, and he was in control of writing and composing virtually all of the songs. When requested what made him begin making his personal songs, he answered, “It began after I met an acquaintance who was a producer after I was 20 years older. Later, after I debuted as a part of X1 via the audition program ‘Produce X 101,’ I was given an opportunity to formally compose. From then on, at any time when I had time, I labored on songs and despatched them to my company. Throughout that course of, I used to be ‘rejected’ quite a bit. Again then, I assumed, ‘Why don’t they like them?’.” Then laughing, he added, “However now after I hear them once more, I can see why they didn’t.”

Kim Woo Seok additionally talked about his inspiration, saying, “There are lots of moments after I’m impressed. However I believe the driving power behind my steady music is my followers. I work onerous due to them, and I’m excited on the considered letting them hear my music. Though some songs aren’t initially deliberate to be for my followers, they generally turn out to be songs for them after I add the lyrics. The tune ‘Higher’ from my album ‘2ND DESIRE [TASTY]’ was additionally created in an identical course of.”

The interviewer talked about there are sure phrases that musicians typically use with out realizing once they write lyrics and requested Kim Woo Seok about what that phrase was for him. Kim Woo Seok replied, “I attempt to use it much less nowadays, however I believe I exploit the phrase ‘tomorrow’ essentially the most. As time goes by, even this second as we speak turns into the previous. There are numerous pasts, whereas tomorrow is a one-day second. That’s why tomorrow is so treasured. So after I write lyrics about how we really feel grateful for tomorrow and the way we make tomorrow collectively or after I write a letter to my followers, I exploit the phrase ‘tomorrow’ quite a bit.”

Kim Woo Seok additionally shared what he was like throughout his faculty days. He stated, “I used to be very reasonable. Ever since center faculty, I spotted learning wasn’t for me, so I dropped out of highschool. I didn’t have a great residence surroundings, so I assumed quite a bit about what I ought to do sooner or later and the way to dwell a happier life with my mother. Being a trainee itself felt like a luxurious. I vaguely thought it will value quite a bit to go to Seoul. My hometown is Daejeon. I questioned if I might turn out to be a singer as a result of I’ve by no means been to Seoul and am very shy.”

When requested how he formally began his path to turn out to be a singer, he defined, “Whereas crying, my mother stated I ought to strive it out. I used to be her treasured son, so I believe she thought it was a waste of a expertise. She stated if I don’t prefer it, I can stop after a month or two however I ought to strive it out at the very least. That’s how I began my trainee life, however at first, it actually didn’t swimsuit me. Whereas studying to bounce and sing, I assumed, “Why am I doing this?’. I couldn’t bear to see myself dancing within the mirror. The singers dancing on TV look actually cool, however why did I look humorous? I used to be actually pissed off.”

The interviewer guessed there have been many days when he went residence and advised his mother he wished to stop. Laughing, the idol admitted, “Sure, there have been so many days after I did that. However I believe I had sturdy satisfaction. When the company stated, ‘Is that this all you are able to do?,’ I’d get fired up and one way or the other find yourself succeeding it. At some point, I actually couldn’t do it, so I went residence in the course of a lesson. I used to be younger then, so I cried and complained that I used to be drained. I believe I rested at residence for about three to 4 days.”

When requested what he considered throughout that point, he answered, “All I assumed was, ‘it doesn’t match me.’ I used to be about to surrender, however I occurred to get an opportunity to be a backup dancer for Teen High at an year-end music pageant. It was a brief stage, and I used to be sporting my hat so nobody might see my face correctly. There was a transfer after I needed to take off my hat, and after I did, there was a loud cheer. For the primary time, I assumed, ‘Perhaps being a singer does swimsuit me.’ The sentiments I felt at the moment proceed till now, so I believe that’s why I’m on stage as a singer.”

Lastly, Kim Woo Seok talked about his greatest ambition. He stated, “I need to make music that we are able to do collectively. When I have a look at it from afar, it’s in all probability essentially the most troublesome factor to do. It’s not that troublesome proper now as a result of there are followers who like me, however there’s no assure that there will likely be somebody who helps me within the far future. However I’m assured. I’m going to maintain considering that I’m not improper.”

Supply (1)