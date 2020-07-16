Kim Woo Seok Shares How He Spent His 1st Cost, Tells Story Of Being Cast By JYP, And More

Kim Woo Seok shared tales about his profession and extra whereas showing on the July 15 episode of “Radio Star”!

Final yr, Kim Woo Seok’s fellow UP10TION member Lee Jin Hyuk made an look on “Radio Star,” and the MCs requested Kim Woo Seok about how he’d beforehand stated that he was envious of that.

“On the time, we had been selling as X1, however X1 wasn’t capable of depart our dorm, and we had been in a scenario the place we couldn’t seem on the general public networks,” stated Kim Woo Seok. The general public networks in Korea embrace MBC, KBS, and SBS, with “Radio Star” airing on MBC.

“I watched ‘Radio Star’ at residence with all of the members,” stated Kim Woo Seok. He defined with a smile, “Whereas I used to be watching, I used to be simply envious. That’s all it was.”

Kim Woo Seok additionally spoke about lately receiving his first cost.

“Whereas selling with UP10TION, I used to be by no means paid,” stated Kim Woo Seok. “After debuting with a brand new group, though the group not exists, I obtained cost.”

Kim Woo Seok stated he wished to “flex” (showcase) a bit, however he wasn’t capable of buy groceries as a result of COVID-19 scenario in addition to not having time. He ended up deciding to order the most costly seafood by way of a supply app, since he loves seafood.

He discovered that blowfish was 128,000 received (roughly $107) for one set, and he ordered two units. When requested by the hosts, he shared that he’d had it with beer.

The MCs then requested him about how he’d stated that there was one factor he’s spent cash on that made him really feel a way of satisfaction.

“My dad and mom helped me out so much throughout my 5 years of coaching,” he stated. “I’ve used a few of my cost to repay my mum or dad’s debt. The debt was about 100 million received (roughly $83,220).” He clarified that he paid off the debt in full.

In the course of the present, Kim Woo Seok additionally talked about his casting story, and he shared that he was forged whereas working on the filming web site for the competitors present “Famous person Okay.”

“I didn’t have any desires about working within the leisure trade, and I used to be supplied a part-time job handing out flyers,” he stated. When requested what his dream had been, Kim Woo Seok shared that he’d dreamt of being a barista.

“I dropped out of college early due to my dream,” he stated. He stated that he’d taken the part-time job to get some expertise, and it occurred to be on the filming web site.

“Somebody known as me over, they gave me their enterprise card, they usually requested me if I’d ever considered being a singer,” he stated. “It felt approach an excessive amount of like a rip-off, since I’d solely ever been within the countryside so I by no means considered myself as somebody who may very well be a star. However I ended up being forged by JYP.”

“I wasn’t going to do it, however I believe my dad and mom had been actually nervous about me since I’d dropped out of college,” he stated. “They stated that because it was an excellent alternative, I ought to simply go and provides it a strive. So I auditioned at JYP, however I couldn’t dance or sing they usually informed me to apply dancing for a month after which come again.”

Kim Woo Seok stated that he thought he wouldn’t proceed with it, however he ended up additionally being forged by TOP Media.

He stated, “I informed my mother I didn’t need to do it, however she cried so much. She stated in tears, ‘When you go there and you actually hate it, then I received’t make you. However simply give it a strive.’ So I ended up coming to Seoul after which I used to be capable of debut.”

Kim Woo Seok debuted with UP10TION in 2015 after which with X1 in 2019 after competing on the present “Produce X 101.” He made a solo debut in Could with “Pink Moon.”

