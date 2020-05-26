Kim Woo Seok Talks About Inspiration And Production Behind His 1st Solo Album

Kim Woo Seok not too long ago gave an interview by means of his company, TOP Media, about his solo debut on Might 25.

Kim Woo Seok mentioned, “There was a number of stress about releasing a solo album for the primary time, not solely to followers but in addition to the general public. I had a number of worries. However these emotions was pleasure as I did my finest to make an album that followers and the general public may take pleasure in.”

He continued, “My first solo album, ‘1st DESIRE [GREED],’ is the primary within the DESIRE sequence. It’s about ambition and greed. As a result of there are three variations, Okay, W, and S, I attempted to place as many various sides of myself as potential into the album. I attempted various genres of music within the album as effectively.”

Evaluating solo to group promotions, he mentioned, “The most important distinction is that what was once a shared burden, you now must do all of it alone. As a result of you must do it alone, you may’t lose focus for a single second. The very act of standing on stage turns into extra nerve-racking.” He talked about that he requested the recommendation of the folks round him, together with his buddies and workers members.

Kim Woo Seok shared a second from the album manufacturing course of that caught in his thoughts essentially the most. He mentioned, “I completed recording the fan music and acquired the ‘okay’ from the company. However one thing stored bothering me about it, so I rewrote it and recorded it once more. It’s a easy melody that’s simple to recollect, however as a result of it’s one thing I ready particularly for followers, I couldn’t cease fascinated by it.”

About his fan music, “Lovely,” he mentioned, “I wrote the music with this message in thoughts: I’ll discover you, simply as you probably did for me. No one was in search of me till my followers (Nia) discovered me. I wished to inform them that I’m grateful and that I’ll at all times discover them.”

He continued, “I’ve a number of affection for the music ‘Do U Like.’ It was the final music to be chosen for the album, nevertheless it’s a music that I’d written some time in the past. I assumed loads about it. However once I listened to it, I assumed concerning the recollections of the previous. It felt a bit nostalgic, in order that’s why I’ve a number of affection for it.”

Kim Woo Seok shared that he begins writing songs with a significant theme in thoughts. “I don’t have a singular course of to songwriting and producing,” he mentioned. “I attempt to seize the feelings I’m feeling at that individual second.”

Kim Woo Seok launched his first solo album, “1st DESIRE [GREED],” and title monitor “Purple Moon” on Might 25. Try the MV right here!

