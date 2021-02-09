Kim Woo Seok Talks About Producing His Solo Comeback Album, Describes Character He Wants To Play, And More

Kim Woo Seok shared his ideas on his comeback!

On February 8, UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok held a media showcase on-line to rejoice the discharge of his second solo album “2ND DESIRE [TASTY].” Kim Woo Seok took half within the planning and producing for his new album.

“I put in a whole lot of effort to unify the album’s environment total,” he stated. On his “DESIRE” album collection, the idol shared, “There’s a lineup deliberate for the third one too to a sure extent.”

After taking part within the lyrics writing and composition for the vast majority of his new songs (together with his title observe “Sugar”), Kim Woo Seok was requested if he skilled any difficulties whereas writing lyrics. “I write lyrics on the finish,” he stated. “I get inspiration from the followers or the idea, and the lyrics appear to return to me simply as I consider my followers.”

Kim Woo Seok additionally took on a pink hair shade for his comeback. He shared that it was the colour that followers most needed for him and he had been fearful about it. Nonetheless, he commented, “After I did it, I assumed it suited me. I’m one hundred pc happy with it.” He added, “It’s the primary time since my debut that I’ve tried this hair shade, however it’s nice as a result of lots of people are pleased with it. I’ll be comfortable if the followers get pleasure from it.”

Along with music, Kim Woo Seok has been energetic in appearing and selection exhibits too. He just lately made an appearing debut within the drama “Twenty Twenty,” and he shared that he’d wish to proceed appearing if he has the prospect. “I believe that I need to painting a personality who has a special character from me,” he stated. “Nonetheless, the ‘me’ that I consider is completely different from the ‘me’ that different folks see.” He added, “I additionally need to strive taking part in somebody who’s vigorous and jokes round rather a lot.”

“The issues that I study from selection and the issues that I study from appearing are all completely different,” he stated. “I’m grateful that I might be energetic in numerous fields.”

After showing in lots of exhibits staring Lee Kyung Kyu, Kim Woo Sok has been referred to as “Lee Kyung Kyu’s choose.” The idol stated, “I’m grateful to have been capable of be on all of the exhibits that he seems on. I used to be actually so grateful. It was a whole lot of enjoyable and such a very good studying expertise. I believe the explanation he invitations me is that I’m sincere.”

He went on to say, “He jokingly stated, ‘He’s enjoyable as a result of he’s quiet,’ however off digital camera he stated that it’s as a result of I’m sincere, commendable, and good trying. I used to be actually proud and I’m going to work arduous to proceed to point out a very good model of myself on selection exhibits.”

On what he’d like to attain with this comeback, Kim Woo Seok stated that he’s hoping to be seen by the general public as having a wider musical spectrum. “I’m hoping folks will say, ‘Oh, so he makes this sort of music too,’” he shared.

Watch Kim Woo Seok’s “Sugar” music video right here!

