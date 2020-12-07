Kim Yo Han And So Ju Yeon Embark On A Heart-Fluttering Romance In Posters For Remake Of C-Drama “A Love So Lovely”

Kakao M’s upcoming drama “A Love So Lovely” launched its first posters of WEi’s Kim Yo Han and So Ju Yeon!

“A Love So Lovely” is a Korean remake of the favored 2017 Chinese language drama of the identical title, and it’s about the intense and energetic highschool scholar Shin Sol Yi (So Ju Yeon) and her next-door childhood pal Cha Heon (Kim Yo Han), whom she has been crushing on for 17 years. The drama will inform the story of their old flame in addition to their shut pals.

The upcoming digital drama could have 24 episodes with every episode being roughly 20 minutes lengthy.

In the brand new teaser posters, Kim Yo Han and So Ju Yeon seize the heart-fluttering pleasure of old flame. Already, viewers are anticipating Kim Yo Han’s transformation into the chilly and good-looking Cha Heon and So Ju Yeon’s new function as the simple Shin Sol Yi, who’s an professional at confessing. With a stupendous forest path within the background, Cha Heon and Shin Sol Yi shine brightly as they appear into one another’s eyes and maintain arms.

The posters additionally show the textual content, “In my recollections of these days, you’re all the time there,” elevating anticipation for the actors’ candy and romantic chemistry in addition to their portrayal of old flame.

Kim Yo Han, who can be taking up his first performing function in a drama, can be enjoying Cha Heon, the proper scholar at Yooil Excessive College who has all of it from brains to attractiveness. Though he appears cold-hearted due to the best way he states the reality with an detached expression, he’s truly a warmhearted character who’s clumsy at expressing his emotions. Having showcased his charisma on stage and cuteness on selection reveals, Kim Yo Han will captivate viewers with a brand new facet in his function because the chilly but affectionate Cha Heon.

So Ju Yeon will paint a heart-fluttering old flame as Shin Sol Yi, a personality who has been in a one-sided love with Cha Heon for 17 years. Shin Sol Yi confesses to Cha Heon every time she has the possibility, and she or he spreads constructive vitality to these round her along with her clumsy but full of life and optimistic character. Even earlier than information of her casting, followers had been hoping for So Ju Yeon to tackle the function of the lovable Shin Sol Yi.

An animated teaser was additionally shared together with the posters. Test it out under!

“A Love So Lovely” will premiere on December 28.

