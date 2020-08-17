Kim Yo Han Drops Title And 1st Teaser For Upcoming Solo Single Produced By Zion.T

Kim Yo Han has shared his first teaser and the promotion plan for his upcoming solo single!

Forward of his debut in OUI Leisure’s new boy group WEi, which may even embody former JBJ member Kim Dong Han, former “Produce X 101” contestant Kang Seok Hwa, former RAINZ member Jang Dae Hyeon, and former 1THE9 members Yoo Yongha and Kim Junseo, Kim Yo Han can be releasing his first solo tune on August 25.

On August 17 at midnight KST, the idol revealed that the title of his upcoming digital single, which can be produced by Zion.T, is “No Extra.” He additionally shared an intriguing first teaser picture for the monitor, together with an in depth promotion plan that outlines what followers can anticipate within the days main as much as its launch.

Kim Yo Han’s first solo single “No Extra” will drop on August 25 at 6 p.m. KST.

