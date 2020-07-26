Kim Yo Han Shares Photo With Former X1 Bandmates Hyeongjun And Minhee

Kim Yo Han met with a number of of his former groupmates backstage!

Kim Yo Han is internet hosting “CONNECT:D,” the web model of the annual Dream Live performance that’s being held from July 25 to July 26. CRAVITY, the brand new boy group from Starship Leisure that features former X1 members Hyeongjun and Minhee, had been performers on July 25.

On July 26, Kim Yo Han took to Instagram to share a photograph with Hyeongjun and Minhee. He wrote within the caption, “You labored exhausting, infants.”

Kim Yo Han is scheduled to debut as a part of OUI Leisure’s new boy group WEi. CRAVITY made their debut again in April and lately wrapped up promotions for his or her b-side monitor, “Cloud 9.”