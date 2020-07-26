General News

Kim Yo Han Shares Photo With Former X1 Bandmates Hyeongjun And Minhee

July 26, 2020
1 Min Read

Kim Yo Han met with a number of of his former groupmates backstage!

Kim Yo Han is internet hosting “CONNECT:D,” the web model of the annual Dream Live performance that’s being held from July 25 to July 26. CRAVITY, the brand new boy group from Starship Leisure that features former X1 members Hyeongjun and Minhee, had been performers on July 25.

On July 26, Kim Yo Han took to Instagram to share a photograph with Hyeongjun and Minhee. He wrote within the caption, “You labored exhausting, infants.”

Kim Yo Han is scheduled to debut as a part of OUI Leisure’s new boy group WEi. CRAVITY made their debut again in April and lately wrapped up promotions for his or her b-side monitor, “Cloud 9.”

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment