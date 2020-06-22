Kim Yo Han Shares Why BTS’s V Is His Role Mannequin, Reveals His Recent Hobbies, And More

Kim Yo Han just lately sat down with @star1 journal for a photograph shoot and an interview through which he talked about his function mannequin, hobbies, and extra!

As he’s approaching the one-year anniversary of his debut as a singer, he mirrored on the previous 12 months, saying, “It nonetheless doesn’t really feel actual and I feel I’m missing in lots of areas. I wish to discover qualities of myself that I can repair and work to enhance them.”

Kim Yo Han additionally spoke about being a homebody in addition to his current hobbies. “I’m the kind of one that doesn’t come out once more as soon as they enter their room,” he defined. “I wish to lie down on my own and take heed to music and play video games. I’m actually into cellular video games and nano blocks.”

Kim Yo Han then expressed his want to face on stage once more and mentioned, “I actually wish to talk with my followers by music.”

In response to which function mannequin he wish to emulate, Kim Yo Han selected BTS‘s V. “I wish to be like him after I’m performing,” he mentioned. “He performs in such a formidable means, like an artist.”

Kim Yo Han’s full pictorial and interview shall be accessible within the July problem of @star1 journal!

Supply (1)