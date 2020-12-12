Kim Yo Han, So Ju Yeon, And More Smile Brightly In Photos From Script Reading Of Upcoming Drama

Kakao M has launched the pictures from the script studying of its upcoming remake drama “A Love So Stunning”!

“A Love So Stunning” is the Korean remake of the favored 2017 Chinese language drama of the identical title. It’s a few brilliant and energetic highschool pupil named Shin Sol Yi (So Ju Yeon) and her childhood pal named Cha Heon (Kim Yo Han), on whom she has had a crush for 17 years.

In attendance on the script studying have been Kim Yo Han, So Ju Yeon, Yeo Hoe Hyun, Jo Hye Joo, Jung Jin Hwan, and extra.

Kim Yo Han’s character, Cha Heon, is a chilly and good-looking pupil who has all of it, from beauty to brains. He typically appears to be like expressionless and is cool in his angle, however he has a secret affectionate facet. So Ju Yeon’s character, Shin Sol Yi, is a refreshing and lovable character who isn’t afraid to inform Cha Heon how she feels about him.

Yeo Hoe Hyun performs Woo Dae Sung, a switch pupil who kinds a love triangle with Cha Heon and Shin Sol Yi. Jo Hye Joo performs Kang Ha Younger, a fellow pupil at their highschool who can also be Shin Sol Yi’s greatest pal. She is a “lady crush” character with a sizzling mood who all the time leaps to the defence of her mates. She additionally has a one-sided crush on their faculty nurse (performed by Lee Joo Hwan). Jung Jin Hwan performs a personality with the identical title as himself, a highschool pupil who goals of turning into a singer and has a one-sided crush on Kang Ha Younger.

The digital drama will air for a complete of 24 episodes, every 20 minutes lengthy. It would air each Monday, Thursday, and Saturday on KakaoTV at 5 p.m. KST, beginning December 28.

