Kim Yo Han, So Ju Yeon, And Yeo Hoe Hyun Confirmed For Korean Remake Of C-Drama “A Love So Stunning”

The principle solid has been confirmed for the Korean remake of the Chinese language drama “A Love So Stunning”!

Earlier within the month, it was revealed that Kim Yo Han and So Ju Yeon are in talks for the main roles.

On July 27, it was confirmed that Kim Yo Han, So Ju Yeon, and Yeo Hoe Hyun shall be starring within the drama.

Kim Yo Han will play 17-year-old Cha Heon, a pupil at Chun Ji Excessive College who has each beauty and brains. He seems to be a chilly character, however he’s truly somebody with a heat coronary heart who’s awkward at expressing himself properly.

So Ju Yeon has been solid for the function of Shin Sol Yi, a vibrant and bubbly 17-year-old who has a crush on Cha Heon. She brazenly confesses her like to Cha Heon constantly, and he or she is a slipshod however lovable character.

Yeo Hoe Hyun is confirmed to play Woo Dae Sung, a gifted swimmer who transfers to Chun Ji Excessive College and falls for Shin Sol Yi. He doesn’t categorical his emotions for her and quietly stays by her aspect.

“A Love So Stunning” is a common Chinese language drama from 2017. The upcoming remake shall be a digital drama optimized for cellular viewing, and it is going to be launched inside this yr by way of a brand new video platform by KakaoM and Kakao. The drama shall be 24 episodes with every episode about 20 minutes lengthy.

