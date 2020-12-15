Kim Yo Han, So Ju Yeon, And Yeo Hoe Hyun Show The Beauty Of Young Love In Posters For Upcoming Drama

KakaoM’s upcoming drama “A Love So Stunning” has launched particular person teasers of Kim Yo Han, So Ju Yeon, and Yeo Hoe Hyun!

“A Love So Stunning” is a remake of the Chinese language drama of the identical title, a few vivid and energetic highschool pupil named Shin Sol Yi (So Ju Yeon) and her childhood pal named Cha Heon (Kim Yo Han), on whom she’s had a crush for 17 years.

The new posters present the characters via the shining lens of younger love. So Ju Yeon smiles brightly as Shin Sol Yi, a refreshing and lovable character who’s direct and sincere about how she feels, even relating to love. Kim Yo Han channels Cha Heon’s double-sided nature as the “good pupil” who has beauty and brains, however has hassle expressing his heat coronary heart and is perceived as “chilly.” Yeo Hoe Hyun completely captures his character Woo Dae Sung’s openheartedness as he varieties an unrequited crush on Shin Sol Yi.

“A Love So Stunning” will premiere on KakaoTV on December 28 at 5 p.m. KST and air each Monday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Try the unique C-drama “A Love So Stunning” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)