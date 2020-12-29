Kim Yo Han, So Ju Yeon, And Yeo Hoe Hyun Talk About Why They Joined “A Love So Stunning” Forged, 1st Impressions Of Each Different, And More

The celebrities of “A Love So Stunning” shared some insights in regards to the filming of their drama!

Kakao M’s “A Love So Stunning” encompasses a forged led by WEi’s Kim Yo Han, So Ju Yeon, and Yeo Hoe Hyun. The drama is a remake of the Chinese language drama of the identical title and is a couple of vibrant and energetic highschool pupil named Shin Sol Yi (So Ju Yeon) and her childhood buddy Cha Heon (Kim Yo Han), whom she’s had a crush on for 17 years. Yeo Hoe Hyun performs Woo Dae Sung, who hides his emotions for Shin Sol Yi and is all the time there for her.

On December 28, Kim Yo Han, So Ju Yeon, and Yeo Hoe Hyun took half in a web based press convention for the present, together with Director Search engine optimization Min Jung.

Kim Yo Han described his personal character as “an ideal man at college whom Shin Sol Yi has had a crush on for 17 years.” He added, “He’s aloof and boastful however he’s additionally a captivating man as typically he kindly takes care of others.”

On why he selected to affix the forged, Kim Yo Han mentioned, “Cha Heon’s character is definitely opposite to my very own, however I assumed that it wouldn’t be a foul factor to painting this type of character.” He added, “I additionally actually appreciated the character and needed to give it a strive.”

Director Search engine optimization Min Jung commented, “I assumed Kim Yo Han was a genius at appearing once we had been filming.” She added, “If he was advised one factor, then he carried out as if he’d been advised 10 issues.”

Kim Yo Han mentioned about taking over his first appearing function, “To be sincere, I used to be nervous and it was troublesome as a result of this was my first time appearing and I hadn’t studied it.” He continued, “Nevertheless, the director handled me effectively and my co-stars additionally gave me tips about set and comforted me, so I used to be in a position to shortly overcome it and be relaxed whereas filming.”

On becoming a member of the forged, So Ju Yeon mentioned that she’d needed to behave in a romance-focused mission and other people round her had urged she’d be a great match for the function. Yeo Hoe Hyun mentioned, “I used to be certain that I needed to play a cool character.”

The celebrities additionally talked about their first impressions of one another. “She began a dialog with me first and approached me in a pleasant approach,” mentioned Kim Yo Han. “That’s why I used to be in a position to be comfy along with her too.”

So Ju Yeon mentioned, “I approached him with the thought that I ought to shortly determine his tendencies or preferences.” She added, “After that, I spotted that he was No. 1 for a cause, and I understood why he’s cherished by many individuals.”

Yeo Hoe Hyun added, “I used to be additionally very shy however she would strategy me and say, ‘Let’s speak.’ She was an important chief and felt a way of accountability. I assumed that she has excellent robust factors as an actress.” So Ju Yeon shared that because the 5 primary forged members had numerous scenes collectively, she labored arduous to make sure that they had been shut in an effort to enhance their chemistry.

Yeo Hoe Hyun commented about his character Woo Dae Sung, “He’s not good at expressing his emotions for somebody and retains them hidden.” He added that the character is nevertheless such a pure-hearted person who he would put his life on the road for the lady he likes and would give every part he has, which makes his emotions apparent to everybody.

Woo Dae Sung is a superb swimmer, and Yeo Hoe Hyun mentioned, “I’ve by no means obtained specialised coaching in swimming.” He mentioned, “I actually needed to follow, however I wasn’t in a position to do quite a bit due to COVID-19.” He shared that the athletes who had come to movie as stunt doubles had kindly taught him quite a bit on set. “I labored arduous to create nice scenes,” mentioned Yeo Hoe Hyun.

On the important thing factors to look out for within the drama, Yeo Hoe Hyun mentioned, “There are numerous thrilling and enjoyable dramas recently, however our drama is charming in that it’ll heat your coronary heart and make you’re feeling relaxed.”

So Ju Yeon mentioned, “It will likely be numerous enjoyable to look at our actors’ ensemble and the classmates.” Kim Yo Han commented, “The college setting and the photographs on display screen are stunning.”

“A Love So Stunning” premiered on December 28.

