Kim Yo Han Talks About Future Goals Amidst Speculation Of His Debut In OUI’s New Boy Group

In a latest interview and pictorial for @star1 journal, Kim Yo Han talked about his new selection present and his hopes for the longer term!

The idol is presently showing on KBS 2TV’s music selection present “Battle of the Musicians,” and he spoke enthusiastically about his expertise filming this system.

“As I started my [solo] actions, there weren’t many alternatives for me to indicate what I used to be like as a musician,” stated Kim Yo Han. “However I used to be in a position to fulfill my urge to be evaluated musically by means of ‘Battle of the Musicians,’ which makes me pleased.”

He went on to share that even throughout his days as a Taekwondo athlete, he most well-liked to concentrate on self-improvement as a substitute of evaluating himself to others. “Slightly than show a aggressive streak, I’m the kind to scold myself,” he defined.

Though Kim Yo Han reported that he hopes to pursue all kinds of fields, he added that his singing profession is what’s most essential to him proper now.

“I’m attempting to pay additional consideration to music proper now,” he stated. “I need to concentrate on my actions as an idol, and I need to construct a powerful basis for myself as a musician.”

On June 17, Kim Yo Han’s company OUI Leisure introduced its plans to debut a brand new boy group by the top of the 12 months. Earlier this month, Kim Yo Han held a Naver V Reside broadcast along with a number of of his labelmates—former JBJ member Kim Dong Han, fellow “Produce X 101” contestant Han Seok Hwa, and former RAINZ member Jang Dae Hyeon—resulting in hypothesis that they’d be debuting collectively as members of the brand new group.

