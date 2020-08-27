Kim Yo Han Talks About Giving Up Athlete Profession, Malicious Comments After “Produce X 101,” And More

On the August 26 episode of MBC’s “Radio Star,” Kim Yo Han, HyunA, Jang Younger Nam, and Shin So Yul appeared as friends.

Through the present, Kim Yo Han talked about his profession as an athlete, singer, and extra. “I did taekwondo for 13 years,” he stated. “I gained twice on the nationwide sports activities pageant. I went to school on a scholarship, however I used to be injured whereas coaching. My ankle hadn’t been in situation since center college and it developed into a persistent damage.”

He continued, “My father was very strict. He was in command of a taekwondo group in a foreign country on the time. If he had been in Korea, I might’ve been too scared to inform him, however after I noticed that this path wasn’t for me, I informed my coach that I used to be going to cease taekwondo.”

Kim Yo Han shared that he made up his thoughts to develop into an entertainer, auditioned as an actor, and joined an company. “The primary time that I sang within the apply room was for the ‘Produce X 101’ video,” he stated. “I labored onerous as a result of I’d been given an opportunity and the outcomes have been good.”

Simply earlier than X1’s debut, Kim Yo Han sustained an damage that prevented him from absolutely collaborating in promotions. “As I stated earlier than, my ankle wasn’t in situation, and I twisted it through the pre-taped recording in order that the ligament tore,” he defined. “I wished to do the recording once more, however I couldn’t transfer due to the ache. I went to the emergency room and bought a painkiller and got here again. The opposite members informed me to not get again on stage, that there could be different alternatives and it wasn’t like this was the final probability. However from my perspective, we had ready for therefore lengthy and I felt apologetic about not with the ability to present the group’s full efficiency on our first music present. I stated that I might do it only for that day, wrapped up my ankle, and went again up on stage. After that, my takes have been included individually within the efficiency.”

Kim Yo Han additionally talked concerning the malicious feedback that arose after his rise to reputation on “Produce X 101.” “I didn’t know something concerning the leisure business once I got here in,” he stated. “I obtained a lot love on ‘Produce X 101,’ however together with the recognition got here a whole lot of malicious feedback and rumors. The character of the present was so robust. I instantly turned anxious about going exterior and assembly individuals who would possibly curse at me.”

He continued, “However I believed, ‘That is only the start,’ so I labored onerous to beat it.” HyunA stated sympathetically, “Once I see my friends and folks like Kim Yo Han work so onerous to advertise, I really feel pity for them and wish to cheer them on.”

Kim Yo Han shared his expertise working with Jessi on the music program “Battle of the Musicians.” He stated, “The primary time I met her, I heard her swear and I froze in shock. However as I bought to know her, I noticed that she’s very candy and has a whole lot of aegyo [acting cutesy].” He demonstrated his personal “aegyo” in the way in which he calls the older feminine members “noona” on the present. Requested about Jessi’s response, Kim Yo Han replied, “She stated, ‘Kim Yo Han, cease appearing like a child.’”

He then confirmed a little bit of the hanbok efficiency that he had carried out with Jessi and Track Ga In on the present.

