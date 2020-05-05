Kim Yo Han Talks About His Eating Habits, Who He Would Invite To Share A Meal, And More

Kim Yo Han talked about his love of consuming alone on SBS FiL’s meals selection present, “The Day of Eating Out” (literal title)!

“The Day of Eating Out” is a actuality speak present that showcases totally different celebrities’ kinds of eating out. The present promotes small enterprise house owners of eating places whereas exhibiting celebrities having fun with meals.

In the course of the interview, Kim Yo Han mentioned how he got here to look on the present. “I discover cooking to be tiring as a result of I reside alone. I acquired a request to look on ‘The Day of Eating Out’ on the proper second, so I made a decision to do it. I loved having the ability to eat good meals whereas filming,” he stated.

When requested whether or not he felt careworn about showing on a meals present as an idol, Kim Yo Han stated, “It didn’t really feel burdensome. I eat once I eat, and I watch my weight when I’ve to. If I had a photograph shoot arising, I’d change my weight loss plan to accommodate the photograph shoot.” He added with amusing, “I used to be capable of eat to my coronary heart’s content material as a result of filming for ‘The Day of Eating Out’ was after my photograph shoot.”

Kim Yo Han revealed that he enjoys consuming alone. “I normally eat alone as a result of I reside on my own. I’m used to it. For this present, I ate pork stomach, and I actually like meat. I ordered two servings, however I ate all of it so I ordered one other. It was my first time grilling meat on my own, nevertheless it was enjoyable,” he stated.

He additionally responded to what his followers name “Yo Han’s meal,” which consists of pork stomach and a yogurt smoothie. “I didn’t know that my followers created a reputation for it,” Kim Yo Han stated. “I came upon whereas filming this present. I’m simply grateful for the curiosity.” Then he defined, “‘Yohan’s meal’ is once you eat pork stomach after which a yogurt smoothie. It doesn’t appear to be it could go collectively, nevertheless it’s good. I like to recommend it.”

When requested who he would invite to eat with him subsequent time, Kim Yo Han answered, “I need to invite my dad and mom.” He expressed his love for meat, selecting it because the meals he wish to have with them.

As a ultimate thought, Kim Yo Han stated, “I had a number of enjoyable whereas filming, and I hope you take pleasure in ‘The Day of Eating Out.’ In case you have by no means eaten out alone earlier than, I hope you attempt it out as a result of it’s not that unhealthy.”

Kim Yo Han’s episode will air on Might 7 at 8:50 p.m. KST on SBS FiL. It can additionally air on Might 9 at 1 p.m. KST on SBS MTV and at 11 p.m. KST on SBS CNBC.

