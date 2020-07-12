Kim Yoo Jung And Ji Chang Wook Grow Closer During A Stakeout In “Backstreet Rookie”

SBS’s Friday-Saturday drama “Backstreet Rookie” has shared new stills displaying Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung having to be covert on account of unexpected circumstances.

Spoiler

The upcoming episode will observe Jung Saet Byul (Kim Yoo Jung) as she stays at Choi Dae Hyun (Ji Chang Wook)’s home. She has no different possibility as she was the sufferer of an actual property rip-off and needed to vacate her residence. With no home to name her residence, Jung Saet Byul had been crashing together with her buddies and at saunas earlier than lastly staying at Choi Da Hyun’s residence with the assistance of his mom Gong Boon Hee (Kim Solar Younger).

The brand new stills present Choi Dae Hyun and Jung Saet Byul as they try and catch the one who scammed Jung Saet Byul, and so they unexpectedly discover themselves in a stakeout to catch the perpetrator. The pair are seen hiding in an alley collectively, caught proper in opposition to a wall or crouching low to allow them to’t be noticed.

The manufacturing employees of “Backstreet Rookie” mentioned, “Although Choi Dae Hyun is at all times grumbling about having to dwell with Jung Saet Byul, he’s at all times the primary to step as much as attempt to assist her. Please preserve watching as they develop nearer collectively making an attempt to catch the scammer.”

Choi Dae Hyun and Jung Saet Byul’s undercover adventures will play out within the upcoming episode of “Backstreet Rookie,” which is able to air on July 11 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Yoo Jung in her earlier drama “Clear With Ardour For Now” under:

