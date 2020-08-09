Kim Yoo Jung And Ji Chang Wook Keep Viewers Wondering If “Backstreet Rookie” Will Have A Happy Ending

SBS’s Friday-Saturday drama “Backstreet Rookie” has launched new stills forward of the drama’s finale, making viewers marvel if there shall be a cheerful ending for Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung.

Spoiler

The top of the earlier episode confirmed Jung Saet Byul (Kim Yoo Jung) leaving Choi Dae Hyun (Ji Chang Wook)’s aspect. She was pained by the considered Choi Dae Hyun combating together with his mom Gong Boon Hee (Kim Solar Younger) due to her, particularly as Gong Boon Hee had handled her like household, so she wrote them a letter and secretly left the home.

The brand new stills draw intrigue as Jung Saet Byul may be seen working in a flower farm. Jung Saet Byul has at all times beloved flowers, and he or she left the comfort retailer for a quiet working life within the countryside. As at all times, she is working exhausting at her job irrespective of the place she is, however issues really feel unfamiliar as she now not has a comfort retailer vest on.

The stills additionally present Choi Dae Hyun going to the place Jung Saet Byul is in hopes of bringing her again. It stays to be seen whether or not he’ll be capable to win her over and changer her thoughts so they’ll have a cheerful ending collectively.

The manufacturing workers of “Backstreet Rookie” said, “Ji Chang Wook, Kim Yoo Jung, and everybody in ‘Backstreet Rookie’ will make viewers chortle and transfer them until the very finish. We may have an ending that’s as distinctive and energetic because the drama has at all times been. We want to thank everybody who has watched us thus far and please anticipate the finale episode as nicely.”

The ultimate episode of “Backstreet Rookie” will air on August eight at 10 p.m. KST.

