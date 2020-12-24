Kim Yoo Jung And Shin Dong Yup To MC 2020 SBS Drama Awards

Shin Dong Yup and Kim Yoo Jung shall be internet hosting the 2020 SBS Drama Awards!

Kim Yoo Jung appeared within the SBS Friday-Saturday drama “Backstreet Rookie” this 12 months, and for the primary time shortly, she is going to take the stage as an MC. This 12 months marks Shin Dong Yup’s fourth 12 months internet hosting the ceremony.

PD (producing director) Jang Seok Jin, who’s in cost of directing the occasion, commented, “The veteran Shin Dong Yup who has hosted many award ceremonies will present his teamwork with Kim Yoo Jung, who has expertise as the ‘Inkigayo‘ MC. Please stay up for the recent mixture and their synergy.”

The director added, “Throughout this 12 months, SBS birthed many buzzworthy dramas and acquired plenty of love from viewers. As a result of this 12 months’s SBS Drama Awards is a thirtieth anniversary particular, it is going to introduce varied SBS dramas from not solely this 12 months, but in addition from previous years. Please anticipate it.”

The 2020 SBS Drama Awards will take measures to forestall the unfold of COVID-19 and make sure the security of its contributors. Not like earlier years, tables won’t be arrange within the viewers space. As a substitute, the actors will wait of their respective ready areas and are available as much as the stage when the the presenter calls their title. For security functions, the trophy shall be positioned on a desk for the award winner to seize themselves. The MCs will use their private microphones, and the microphones on stage shall be disinfected and have their covers changed after every award is introduced.

The 2020 SBS Drama Awards is scheduled to happen on December 31 at 9 p.m. KST and shall be obtainable on Viki. Take a look at a teaser for the occasion starring Park Eun Bin and Jo Byeong Gyu from “Range League“!

Additionally watch final 12 months’s ceremony beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)