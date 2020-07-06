Kim Yoo Jung Charms With Her Sweet Smile Behind The Scenes Of “Backstreet Rookie”

SBS has launched new behind-the-scenes stills of Kim Yoo Jung in “Backstreet Rookie”!

“Backstreet Rookie” is a drama concerning the romance between Choi Dae Hyun (Ji Chang Wook), a comfort retailer proprietor, and Jung Saet Byul (Kim Yoo Jung), the chaotic part-time worker who shakes up his life.

The new stills present a typical day within the busy lifetime of Jung Saet Byul. Within the day, she dons a helmet as she perches on her motor scooter, however at evening she switches to an apron as she goes about her work on the comfort retailer. It doesn’t matter what she is doing, Kim Yoo Jung by no means forgets to flash a shiny smile in direction of the digicam.

In the newest episode, which aired on July 4, Jung Saet Byul was hospitalized and underwent surgical procedure for appendicitis. After making a full restoration, she shocked viewers as she declared to Choi Dae Hyun that she could be quitting her job on the comfort retailer, piquing curiosity within the upcoming episode.

The subsequent episode of “Backstreet Rookie” will air on July 10 at 10 p.m. KST.

