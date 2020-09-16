Kim Yoo Jung In Discussion To Join Park Seo Joon’s Agency Awesome ENT

Kim Yoo Jung could also be becoming a member of a brand new company.

On September 16, Ilgan Sports activities reported that Kim Yoo Jung’s contract along with her present company SidusHQ had expired, and a supply from the company acknowledged, “We’re discussing the renewal of her contract.”

After their preliminary report, Ilgan Sports activities additionally reported that Kim Yoo Jung is signing with Awesome ENT. The report cites an business supply who acknowledged, “Kim Yoo Jung has determined to not renew with SidusHQ after the expiration of her contract. It was determined that she would be part of Park Seo Joon’s company Awesome ENT.”

In response, a supply from Awesome ENT clarified, “It’s true that we had a gathering with Kim Yoo Jung, nevertheless it has not but been determined if an unique contract can be signed.”

Awesome ENT homes actors Park Seo Joon, Han Ji Hye, Lee Hyun Woo, Lady’s Day’s Yura, and plenty of extra.

