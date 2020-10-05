Kim Yoo Jung In Talks Along With Ahn Hyo Seop For Upcoming Historical Fantasy Drama

Kim Yoo Jung and Ahn Hyo Seop could also be uniting for a brand new drama!

On October 5, an business consultant reported that Kim Yoo Jung will likely be starring in upcoming SBS drama “Hong Chun Gi” (working title).

In response to the report, her company Superior ENT commented, “Kim Yoo Jung has obtained a suggestion to star in ‘Hong Chun Gi’ and is reviewing [the offer].”

Primarily based on a novel of the identical identify written by Jung Eun Gwol, who additionally wrote the unique novels for “Sungkyunkwan Scandal” and “The Moon Embracing the Solar,” “Hong Chun Gi” is a fantasy romance drama set within the Joseon period. Kim Yoo Jung has been provided the function of Hong Chun Gi, Joseon’s solely feminine painter with shining magnificence and vibrant vitality. She additionally possesses a rare reminiscence.

Ahn Hyo Seop is in talks to play the male lead. The 2 actors beforehand met for “Clear with Ardour for Now,” however Ahn Hyo Seop ultimately needed to withdraw resulting from scheduling conflicts after the drama postponed manufacturing.

“Hong Chun Gi” will likely be led by “My Love From the Star” and “Hyena” director Jang Tae Yoo.

Keep tuned for updates!

In the meantime, watch Kim Yoo Jung in “Clear with Ardour for Now”:

Supply (1) (2)