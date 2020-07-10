Kim Yoo Jung Is Puzzled By Solbin’s Sudden Display Of Affection As They Face Disaster On “Backstreet Rookie”

SBS’s “Backstreet Rookie” has unveiled a sneak peek of a shocking second between Kim Yoo Jung and LABOUM’s Solbin!

Spoiler

On earlier episodes of “Backstreet Rookie,” Jung Saet Byul (performed by Kim Yoo Jung) and her youthful sister Jung Eun Byul (performed by LABOUM’s Solbin) made viewers each snicker and cry with their practical sibling dynamic. Regardless of their infinite bickering, Jung Saet Byul was visibly all too keen on her youthful sister, whom she needed to take care of from an early age following her father’s deadly automotive accident.

Within the upcoming episode of the drama, Jung Saet Byul and Jung Eun Byul will face an sudden catastrophe once they discover themselves to be the victims of an actual property rip-off. Coupled with the truth that Jung Saet Byul has simply give up her job on the comfort retailer, the 2 sisters will discover themselves in an extremely daunting scenario.

Nonetheless, in newly launched stills from the following episode, Jung Eun Byul seems fully unfazed by their present scenario—whilst she and her sister discover short-term shelter at a 24-hour spa. In reality, in stark distinction to her typical rebellious angle, she wears a loving smile as she gently takes her sister by the arm and speaks to her in an affectionate method.

In the meantime, Jung Saet Byul seems suspicious of her sister’s sudden change in conduct, inspecting her with a eager gaze as she makes an attempt to puzzle out Jung Eun Byul’s intentions.

To search out out what causes Jung Eun Byul to start out appearing in a different way round her sister, tune in to the following episode of “Backstreet Rookie” on July 10 at 10 p.m. KST!

Within the meantime, watch Kim Yoo Jung in her earlier drama “Clear with Ardour for Now” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)