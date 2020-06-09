Kim Yoo Jung Is Ready To Enact Her Own Form Of Justice In “Backstreet Rookie”

SBS’s new Friday-Saturday drama “Backstreet Rookie” has shared new stills of Kim Yoo Jung and her lady crush charms!

Primarily based on a preferred webtoon, “Backstreet Rookie” can be a romantic comedy set in a 24-hour comfort retailer between comfort retailer proprietor Choi Dae Hyun (Ji Chang Wook) and part-time worker Jung Saet Byul (Kim Yoo Jung).

The brand new stills present a distinct aspect of Jung Saet Byul, who has at all times been seen in her comfort retailer uniform in earlier stills. They mirror Jung Saet Byul’s incapability to stroll previous any downside, and she or he has her fists clenched as she runs ahead to enact her personal type of justice.

Kim Yoo Jung is ready to bear a brand new transformation within the drama with energetic motion scenes. The actress is alleged to be attending motion college with the intention to carry out her personal stunts and the manufacturing workers acknowledged, “Kim Yoo Jung has been working arduous on struggle scenes and wire motion for her position as Jung Saet Byul. Please anticipate the distinctive transformation that Kim Yoo Jung will bear.”

“Backstreet Rookie” will premiere on June 19 at 10 p.m. KST. Try a teaser for the drama right here!

