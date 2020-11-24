Kim Yoo Jung Is Stunning In Profile Photos From New Agency

Kim Yoo Jung reveals off varied ideas in her new profile photographs!

On November 24, Superior ENT revealed Kim Yoo Jung’s new profile pictures by which she takes on a number of completely different outfits and appears.

In the 2 close-up pictures above, Kim Yoo Jung flaunts her pure facial options with minimal make-up. She offers off a totally completely different aura within the picture that follows as she poses in an off-shoulder jacket.

She glances to the aspect within the black-and-white picture above, trying pensive.

Kim Yoo Jung joined Superior ENT in September following the expiration of her contract with SidusHQ. Superior ENT is dwelling to Park Search engine marketing Joon, Han Ji Hye, Lee Hyun Woo, Woman’s Day’s Yura, Bae Hyun Sung, Kim Do Wan, and extra. Kim Yoo Jung is at the moment in dialogue to star in a historic drama that Ahn Hyo Seop and Gong Myung are in talks for.

