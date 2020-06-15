Kim Yoo Jung Makes Heads Turn With Her Charm In “Backstreet Rookie”

SBS’ upcoming drama “Backstreet Rookie” has shared a brand new take a look at Kim Yoo Jung!

Based mostly on a preferred webtoon, “Backstreet Rookie” will likely be a romantic comedy set in a 24-hour comfort retailer between comfort retailer proprietor Choi Dae Hyun (Ji Chang Wook) and part-time worker Jung Saet Byul (Kim Yoo Jung).

The brand new stills reveal yet one more facet to the eccentric and charming Jung Saet Byul. As a substitute of her comfort retailer uniform, she wears a shirt and white skirt whereas she works a special part-time job as a saleswoman. Her social abilities shine by the pictures as she captures the eye of everybody within the restaurant. Jung Saet Byul’s potential to maintain everybody’s eyes on her together with her persuasive speech means that this may not be the primary time she has labored such a job. The photographs draw curiosity about why she is working some place else in addition to the comfort retailer.

The manufacturing staff praised Kim Yoo Jung and created extra anticipation for the drama, saying, “Viewers will be capable to see the assorted distinctive sides of Kim Yoo Jung by ‘Backstreet Rookie.’ She triggered countless laughter on set due to her very good appearing abilities as she slyly and adorably portrayed Jung Saet Byul taking up a part-time job as a saleswoman. The viewers are certain to fall for Kim Yoo Jung similar to we did. Be sure that to observe the primary episode to see Kim Yoo Jung’s splendid efficiency as Jung Saet Byul.”

“Backstreet Rookie” premieres on June 19 at 10 p.m. KST. In the meantime, try a teaser for the drama right here!

