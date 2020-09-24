Kim Yoo Jung Officially Signs With Park Seo Joon’s Agency Awesome ENT

Kim Yoo Jung has discovered a brand new company!

Earlier within the month, it was revealed that the actress was in talks to hitch Awesome ENT following the expiration of her contract with SidusHQ.

On September 23, Awesome ENT formally confirmed that Kim Yoo Jung has signed an unique contract with the company.

The company’s CEO Yang Geun Hwan commented, “Kim Yoo Jung is an irreplaceable consultant of actors of their 20s who excellently expresses various feelings,” and added, “Primarily based on the belief we have now constructed up over time, we can be a dependable supporter and accomplice for [Kim Yoo Jung] to proceed actions extra actively in and outdoors of Korea.”

Awesome ENT can also be house to actors together with Park Seo Joon, Han Ji Hye, Lee Hyun Woo, Lady’s Day’s Yura, Bae Hyun Sung, Kim Do Wan, and extra.

Alongside along with her transfer to Awesome ENT, Kim Yoo Jung is presently resting and dealing on deciding on her subsequent venture.

