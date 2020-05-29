Kim Yoo Jung, Seo Ye Hwa, And Yoon Soo Are An Inseparable Trio In “Backstreet Rookie”

Upcoming SBS Friday-Saturday drama “Backstreet Rookie” has launched new stills of Kim Yoo Jung, Seo Ye Hwa, and Yoon Soo’s sturdy bond!

“Backstreet Rookie” might be a romantic comedy set in a 24-hour comfort retailer. Kim Yoo Jung will tackle the function of Jung Saet Byul, who works the evening shift at a comfort retailer run by Choi Dae Hyun (performed by Ji Chang Wook). She has an odd persona and seems like a savior to the quiet comfort retailer sooner or later.

Seo Ye Hwa and Yoon Soo play Jung Saet Byul’s greatest pals Hwang Geum Bi and Cha Eun Jo, respectively. The three of them have been shut since highschool and have been even dubbed the “three musketeers of Balgwang Ladies’ Excessive Faculty.”

The brand new stills give a glimpse of their affectionate friendship. Again in highschool, they explode with laughter of their plaid uniforms, however within the current, they’ve a dialog with cans of beer in entrance of a comfort retailer. Hwang Geum Bi, whose curly locks signify her wild persona, remains to be caught in highschool for the fifth yr, whereas Cha Eun Jo, who turns right into a cursing machine when she’s offended, is an assistant at a hair salon.

Hwang Geum Bi and Cha Eun Jo are anticipated to showcase a powerful friendship with Jung Saet Byul whereas additionally including comedian aid to the connection between Jung Saet Byul and Choi Dae Hyun. It’s stated that the trio has been exhibiting excellent chemistry ever for the reason that first script studying.

The manufacturing staff commented, “They’ve nice chemistry on set. Please stay up for the refreshing chemistry of the loyal ‘three musketeers of Balgwang Ladies’ Excessive Faculty’ that may enhance the drama’s vitality.”

“Backstreet Rookie” will premiere on June 12 at 10 p.m. KST. Try the latest teaser right here!

