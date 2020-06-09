Kim Yoo Jung Shares What Drew Her To Her Character In “Backstreet Rookie”

Kim Yoo Jung has shared her ideas on her position within the upcoming drama “Backstreet Rookie”!

SBS’s “Backstreet Rookie” is a romantic comedy based mostly on successful webtoon. The drama will comply with the unpredictable love story between good-looking comfort retailer proprietor Choi Dae Hyun (Ji Chang Wook) and eccentric part-time worker Jung Saet Byul (Kim Yoo Jung). The drama is directed by Lee Myung Woo of “The Fiery Priest.”

When requested about why she selected to star within the drama, Kim Yoo Jung replied, “With the drama’s story happening inside a comfort retailer, it was actually enjoyable and distinctive. Additionally, I used to be interested by how Saet Byul would develop whereas working on the comfort retailer, and I appreciated the tales in regards to the completely different sorts of people that visited the shop.”

The actress mentioned the principle motive why she selected the drama was the character of Jung Saet Byul. “Saet Byul is a lady who is aware of precisely what she likes,” Kim Yoo Jung defined. “Though she has a fiery persona, I additionally like how warm-hearted she is. She’s somebody you may’t hate. I used to be drawn to how lovely she is.”

“Backstreet Rookie” may even give viewers an opportunity to see a brand new aspect of the actress. In the second teaser for the drama, Kim Yoo Jung reveals off the energy of Jung Saet Byul as she scolds a gaggle of highschool college students and delivers a strong kick. The actress shared that she enrolled in an motion faculty to organize for all of her motion scenes within the drama.

Kim Yoo Jung additionally elaborated extra on her character, saying, “Saet Byul may be very athletic and at all times works exhausting it doesn’t matter what she’s doing. I’m working exhausting to indicate how passionate and youthful she is.”

“Backstreet Rookie” premieres on June 19. In the meantime, take a look at a teaser for the drama right here!

