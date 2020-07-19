Kim Yoo Jung Watches Over Ji Chang Wook As He Processes Changes In His Life In “Backstreet Rookie”

SBS’s Friday-Saturday drama “Backstreet Rookie” has shared new stills of Ji Chang Wook opening as much as Kim Yoo Jung on a seaside.

Spoilers

The earlier episode of “Backstreet Rookie” had ended with Yoo Yeon Joo (Han Solar Hwa) telling Choi Dae Hyun (Ji Chang Wook) that she wished to finish their relationship.

The brand new stills present Choi Dae Hyun coping with the fallout of the tip of his relationship as he heads off on a visit by himself to course of the breakup. Nevertheless, his journey doesn’t keep a one-man endeavor as he’s joined by Jung Saet Byul (Kim Yoo Jung).

Choi Dae Hyun is sitting on the seaside by himself, wanting like he’s already had quite a bit to drink. He is shocked when Jung Saet Byul seems subsequent to him unannounced and sits by his aspect. He finally ends up opening as much as her, the alcohol bringing his sincere feelings out, and he or she appears to be like at him with a sophisticated look in her eye.

The manufacturing workers of “Backstreet Rookie” shared, “Viewers shall be moved by Jung Saet Byul rigorously opening as much as Choi Dae Hyun about her unchanging coronary heart and the way she’s felt about him all this time. Please anticipate a deepening dynamic between Choi Dae Hyun and Jung Saet Byul.”

The upcoming episode of “Backstreet Rookie” is ready to air on July 18 at 10 p.m. KST.

