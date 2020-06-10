Kim Yoo Jung’s Bold Attitude Flusters Ji Chang Wook During Their 1st Encounter In “Backstreet Rookie”

Upcoming SBS drama “Backstreet Rookie” has shared a take a look at Kim Yoo Jung and Ji Chang Wook’s first encounter!

“Backstreet Rookie” is a romantic comedy set in a 24-hour comfort retailer between comfort retailer proprietor Choi Dae Hyun (Ji Chang Wook) and part-time worker Jung Saet Byul (Kim Yoo Jung).

The newly revealed stills present Choi Dae Hyun and Jung Saet Byul noticed in a spot exterior the comfort retailer. It’s the second they first meet, even earlier than she begins working at his retailer.

Head to head in an alleyway, Choi Dae Hyun and Jung Saet Byul have contrasting expressions on their faces. Jung Saet Byul is saying one thing to Choi Dae Hyun with a slight smile on her face, whereas Choi Dae Hyun seems to be shocked by her sudden look. Whereas Jung Saet Byul boldly tries to make eye contact, Choi Dae Hyun shies away.

Via this encounter, Jung Saet Byul leaves a bomb-like first impression on Choi Dae Hyun. The primary episode of “Backstreet Rookie” will reply viewers’ questions on how they find yourself working collectively at Choi Dae Hyun’s comfort retailer and what sort of chemistry they may present.

The drama’s producers revealed, “Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung have such nice chemistry that the straightforward act of constructing eye contact with one another makes them snicker. Please anticipate finding out how the extraordinary first encounter between Choi Dae Hyun and Jung Saet Byul will result in their present relationship as proprietor and part-time worker of a comfort retailer.”

“Backstreet Rookie” premieres on June 19 at 10 p.m. KST. Watch a teaser right here when you wait!

