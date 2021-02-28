Kim Young Dae And Kim Hyun Soo Reunite With Mixed Feelings In “The Penthouse 2”

SBS’s “The Penthouse 2” shared a glimpse of a heartrending second between Kim Young Dae and Kim Hyun Soo!

Each Friday and Saturday, a suspenseful story of revenge unravels on the Penthouse, an house advanced reserved for these on the prime of the social pyramid. It focuses on the solidarity and pursuit of revenge amongst a bunch of girls who stops at nothing to guard their kids.

Beforehand, Bae Ro Na (Kim Hyun Soo) got here again to Korea and firmly insisted on returning to Cheong Ah Artwork Excessive College, regardless of her mom Oh Yoon Hee’s (Eugene‘s) fervent protests. Cheon Search engine marketing Jin (Kim So Yeon), who was being threatened by Oh Yoon Hee, used Bae Ro Na as her defend and allowed her to come back again.

On February 27, the drama unveiled new stills of Bae Ro Na and Joo Seok Hoon’s (Kim Young Dae’s) bittersweet reunion within the apply room. Joo Seok Hoon stops taking part in the piano and appears at her. Bae Ro Na begins to strategy him, however Joo Seok Hoon makes an attempt to depart. She grabs his hand to cease him, and a wierd combination of stress and affection flows between them. Regardless of her efforts to reconcile with him, he turns away with chilly eyes.

The 2 grew aside after Oh Yoon Hee was accused of murdering his stepmother Shim Soo Ryeon (Lee Ji Ah). Nevertheless, it was revealed that Oh Yoon Hee was not behind this, and it is going to be intriguing to search out out if this issue will assist them proceed their candy romance from the primary season.

The drama’s manufacturing crew stated, “Kim Hyun Soo and Kim Young Dae are a pair who is receiving plenty of assist from the workers for his or her cute chemistry. Please tune into the fourth episode [that airs today] to see what’s going to occur to Bae Ro Na and Joo Seok Hoon.”

The subsequent episode of “The Penthouse 2” will air on February 27 at 10 p.m. KST.

