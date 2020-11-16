Kim Young Dae And Yeonwoo Shine In Colorful Character Posters For “Cheat On Me If You Can”

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Cheat on Me If You Can” has shared character posters of Kim Young Dae and Yeonwoo!

The comedy-mystery thriller is about adults who rise up to all types of unhealthy conduct. Jo Yeo Jeong will star as homicide thriller novelist Kang Yeo Joo who spends all day considering up other ways to kill individuals, whereas Go Joon will play her husband Han Woo Sung, a divorce lawyer who has made a promise in writing together with his spouse that states, “If you cheat, you die.”

In the drama, Kim Young Dae will take the position of Cha Soo Ho, a good-looking part-time employee at a comfort retailer who tries to guard Kang Yeo Joo after the 2 wind up crossing paths. Yeonwoo will painting Go Mi Rae, a ravishing artwork faculty scholar with refreshing charms.

Beforehand, the drama unveiled the character posters of Jo Yeo Jeong and Go Joon. Opposite to their daring and darkish posters, Kim Young Dae and Yeonwoo’s posters are shiny and vivid.

First off, Kim Young Dae poses as Cha Soo Ho towards a turquoise backdrop. He’s carrying the same coloured shirt that makes him mix into the background. His mouth is tightly sealed, and he holds a finger to his lips with a mysterious look in his eyes.

On the opposite hand, Yeonwoo emphasizes the charms of her character Go Mi Rae by carrying a shiny pink beret that fuses with the intense pink background. Her white button-up shirt additional illuminates the poster, and he or she glances coyly to the suitable with a finger pressed towards her lips.

The manufacturing group shared, “Cha Soo Ho and Go Mi Rae are characters who will convey each liveliness and pressure to the story. These posters trace that there’s extra to the characters than meets the attention. Please stay up for the incredible efficiency of Jo Yeo Jeong, Go Joon, Kim Young Dae, and Yeonwoo as they painting distinctive characters who will convey thrill to the small display screen.”

“Cheat on Me If You Can” will premiere on December 2 at 9:30 p.m. KST. Take a look at the newest trailer right here!

